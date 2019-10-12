Came up with an incurable disease: relatives Zavorotnyuk suspected of lying
Fans of Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which is allegedly being treated for cancer, suspected her relatives in lies and PR.
So, relatives of the actress accused her Instagram media of lying, some fans Zavorotnyuk supported them, but many were outraged.
They require that the family of the actress told the truth about her condition, and everything looks like a PR. Especially angered fans that relatives announced post, but published it immediately.
“And he said only when the subscribers were added as much as 200k, and before that it was impossible to tell?” they wonder.
“Tell the truth and all!!! And hiding things from people about your favorite actress here is awful, not your media!!! Are to blame!!! People need to know!!! Or you price yourself fill this silence?”, “Whew! Already got this silence. Every day people come into news, that would at least learn something. It is also nerves and emotions of people. They don’t think!!! It’s selfish towards us, the fans of the actress! We are people too and spend our nerves and experience”, — complain fans.
“Why don’t we answer once and for all Yes or no! The impression that really like to have is. Very sorry”, “That’s exactly the impression that stuff the price and then say: “And nothing had happened, who told you?” Well, okay, if this is so and she will live” — hopefully in the network.
They no longer believe that Zavorotniuk health problems. “What problem? We can, and there is nothing, they are silent, where you have information about the problem?”, “And so came up with the disease is incurable, then suddenly came to life. To believe someone?”, “Well, tell the people. And all of you immediately fall behind. You will be calmer. And then there is whatever their own PR starts to smell” — note the users on the network.
Recall that the relatives of the car crash hasn’t said a word about her diagnosis.
Also recall that this silence has provoked rumors about the death of the actress.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter