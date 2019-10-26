Camera in restrooms: a flight attendant has filed a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines
The flight attendant saw that in the cockpit of the plane goes in a straight stream video from toilet of plane. Now she’s suing the airline Southwest Airlines. This writes Fox Business.
According to the lawsuit, when Rene Steinacker was on the flight from Phoenix (AZ) Pittsburgh (PA), captain Terry Graham asked her to stay in the cabin while he went to the toilet (according to the rules in the cockpit must be a minimum of 2 people).
When Graham went to the toilet, Steinaker saw that the iPad mounted on the control panel that was showing a live broadcast from the toilet.
The co-pilot Ryan Russell panicked when she asked about the camera, and stated that this is part of a new top-secret security measures taken by the airline.
Not believing his colleague, Steinaker photographed iPad your mobile phone. And despite the fact that the violations of these pilots, the company was notified, they still work and fly in the usual manner.
After filing a lawsuit against the company Steinacher and her husband, also a flight attendant, claimed that they began to harass and threaten, and conducted a series of tests of aptitude.
Airline Southwest Airlines said that no cameras in the toilets they have installed.
“The safety and security of our employees and customers is an uncompromising priority of Southwest Airlines, said the airline. — Currently, we have no other comments about the upcoming trial”.
Lawyers for the pilots have not yet responded to requests for comment, though court documents show they deny the charges.