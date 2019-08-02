Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden walking in Beverly hills
46-year-old Cameron Diaz, who last year decided to end a film career to have more time to devote to the family and 40-year-old husband, Benji Madden continues to enjoy the quiet home life and regularly gets under the sights of the paparazzi, who follow the star. The other day they filmed it during another walk with Benji.
In the evening Diaz and Madden walked slowly through the streets of Beverly hills and stopped by for dinner at one of the restaurants. For the release of the actress and the musician chose a pair of images in the usual casual style: Cameron was a white top, ripped jeans and a beige cardigan. Benji, in turn, has put on a walk your favorite black hoodie and baseball cap with these items of clothing Madden does not leave for the concerts of the band Good Charlotte, which he is a member or on walks with friends and wife.
Recall that Cameron and Benji began Dating in 2014 and in 2015 were married. Friends close to the star couple say that over the four years of marriage their relationship has not changed.
They still look at each other like newlyweds
— tell the insiders.
Somehow in conversation with her friends Diaz admitted that fully satisfied the quiet life with Madden, which she is, and absolutely no tears on the set.
Some fans pair not once suspected that the actress is expecting a child from her beloved, but later it became clear that this news was only speculation. According to rumors, Cameron Benji have tried many methods, including IVF, but all attempts by the actress to get pregnant proved unsuccessful.