Cameron Diaz and Madden Benji are vacationing in Saint-Tropez
European resort this summer chose another celebrity couple — a 46-year-old Cameron Diaz and her 40 year old husband Benji Madden are now resting in Saint Tropez. On the days the paparazzi photographed the actress and musician while walking around the city.
Diaz has a preference for light purple dress, straw hat and sandals on a flat sole, and her husband was wearing the shirt, long shorts, baseball cap and sneakers from Nike is not summer, black.
On vacation, the couple went shortly after Diaz gave an interview to InStyle magazine in which he told about his personal life (which it does rarely). So, the star admitted that marriage is “the best that ever happened to her”.
My husband is the best and as a person and as a partner. Of course, family life is hard. It’s a constant work, and it is important to find someone willing to do this work with you. The marriage may not be in the ratio of 60 to 40, it is always 50: 50. I don’t know if I was ready for marriage when she married Benji, but I knew that he was special. He’s a good person with no problems and I thank him for that,
she said.
The pair leads a pretty private life. According to Diaz, so her privacy was very impressed.
It’s great when no one knows what I’m going to do. Because now my time is completely my own. I live my life,
said Diaz.
Back to the movie, Cameron is not going and the family life she adores. However, several interesting projects on which she works, she is still there. But while to tell about them Diaz in no hurry.