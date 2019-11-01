Cameron Diaz in casual clothes, was seen in Los Angeles
After a stellar acting career Cameron Diaz leads a normal life, devoted himself to his family and home chores. The actress can often be found in supermarket shopping. Which is not true of social events. Recently Diaz noticed about the furniture supermarket Los Angeles.
The actress for the trip to the store chose comfortable clothes. She was wearing a cream sweater, skinny jeans and espadrilles.
As seen in the photo, Cameron left the store with huge bags full of purchases. For star are currently much more important is the creation of comfort in the home than the world glory and radiance on the red carpet. According to one of the friends, the actress had often worried over the attention to her person.
Now Cameron Diaz is happy with their quiet family life and spends a lot of time with her husband of Benji Madden, and certainly doesn’t miss her acting career.