Cameron Diaz in plaid overalls went shopping
Last Friday, actress Cameron Diaz was 47 years old. Recently paparazzi photographed her in Beverly hills when she went shopping (including looked in the jewelry).
Hollywood star enjoyed a quiet walk in solitude, which was broken except the phone calls. That day Cameron came out of the house in the summer boxy jumpsuit, sandals and dark glasses.
Her wardrobe matched the weather outside and the lifestyle that she chose. A few years ago, Diaz has ceased to act in films, swapped red carpets for a quiet family life with her husband Benji Madden away from the flashes of cameras. The paparazzi, however, did not cease to follow a celebrity, but she doesn’t pay attention to them.
She was for many years the center of attention, but always felt uncomfortable in the role of stars. Cameron continuously stressed, and eventually it manifested itself. She needed a break, told reporters, a close friend of the actress.
Diaz keeps repeating that she was lucky to meet Benji, next to which she felt happy.
Between guys and men is a big difference. Next to me is the man who is my partner in everything. We’re very different, but the values we shared— said Cameron of Benji.