Cameron Diaz shopping with a friend in Los Angeles
After leaving the profession, 47-year-old Cameron Diaz not often seen at social events. But the star regularly hits the lenses of the paparazzi on the streets of Los Angeles during romantic walks with her husband, during meetings with friends.
Thus, recently the actress was photographed shopping with a friend. Cameron updated the closet in one of the stores American chain Barneys New York, and the reporters ambushed her already in the Parking lot with a couple of big bags on the shoulder. For shopping Diaz chose a total black: she was wearing a t-shirt, jacket, skinny jeans and ankle boots on a small heel.
We will remind that last time on the big screen Cameron Diaz appeared in the remake of the movie “Annie” (Annie) in 2014. After that, the actress said, leaving the profession to concentrate on family life with Benji Madden. By the way, in one of his recent interview with InStyle magazine, the actress explained her decision to leave the cinema:
I see this situation: more than half my life I have lived in the public eye. I think in my case it is normal to take time to rethink your life and decide what should be my return. If I, of course, it will be resolved.
When Cameron said that in the moment, fully satisfied with his life and she is incredibly nice to dispose of personal time.