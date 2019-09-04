Cameron Pettit Arrested In Connection With The Death Of Mac Miller
“Fentanyl disguised as a genuine pharmaceutical is a killer — which is being proven every single day in the United States,” said U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna, adding that law enforcement is leading an aggressive attack on drug dealers trafficking fentanyl.
The affidavit also reveals that Pettit commented on Miller’s passing on Instagram and said that he was going to avoid posting anything about the situation to “be smart.” He also reportedly messaged a friend shortly after Miller’s death saying that he believes he will likely “die in jail.”
Miller spoke openly about his struggles with addiction and addressed this ongoing battle in his music. His 2014 mixtape Faces was known as his dark, personal exploration of his addiction issues, and Entertainment Tonight reports that Miller admitted it was “super depressing.”
“It just eats at your mind, doing drugs every single day, every second. It’s rough on your body. That was the plan with Faces’ [closing song]. ‘Grand Finale’ was supposed to be the last song I made on earth. I don’t feel that way as much anymore.”
During a 2015 interview with Larry King, Miller revealed that he believed his depression and drug use were intertwined and said he thought it started with success.
“Fame is tricky because you read what’s said about you, and you know what you know to be true, and the lines start to blur,” he said.
Miller’s most recent album, Swimming, was released a little more than one month before his untimely death.
Per Complex, fentanyl was also connected to the deaths of Tom Petty, Lil Peep, and Prince.