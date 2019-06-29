Cameroon vs Ghana live streaming free: preview, prediction
Cameroon vs Ghana live streaming free
Cameroon – Ghana. The forecast for the match of the Cup of African Nations (06/29/2019)
Cameroon, in case of victory on Ghana on June 29, will issue a way out of the group – in our forecast we estimated the likelihood of such an outcome. How will the meeting end?
Cameroon
Cameroon squad flew past the last World Championships, almost without a fight, losing the ticket to Nigeria. In the qualification at CAN, the team of Clarence Seedorf could not win in the group, losing to Morocco, but made it to the tournament in Egypt. In the starting match, the “indomitable lions” beat Guinea-Bissau with a score of 2: 0, rising to the first place in the group.
Ghana
Ghana’s national team also did not play at the World Championships in Russia – the “black stars” lost the fight to Egypt. In qualifying, the team of James Kwesi Appia did not experience any problems, having won his group with nine points. However, the starting match of the current tournament turned out to be unsuccessful for Ghana – despite all predictions, she played a 2-2 draw with Benin.
Statistics
Only in one of the last three matches Cameroon did not miss
Only in two of the last six matches did Ghana not score
Only in one of the last six matches Ghana has been losing
Forecast
The national team of Ghana could not beat Benin in the first round and now the place in the playoffs is under threat – defeat from Cameroon can turn into a huge trouble. It is unlikely that after the victory over Givnei-Bissau, the Cameroonians will risk, Ghana will take the game in its own hands and try to get all three points – in attacking things are going well for her, and the main bet will certainly be made on her.