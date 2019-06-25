Cameroon vs Guinea-Bissau live streaming free: preview, prediction
Cameroon vs Guinea-Bissau live streaming free
Cameroon – Guinea-Bissau. The forecast for the match of the Cup of African Nations (06/25/2019)
Guinea-Bissau never took points in fights against Cameroon, but whether the match 25 will become just another easy walk for “indomitable lions” – all the answers are in our prediction. What will be the result?
Cameroon
Cameroon’s national team in qualifying has not experienced any problems – ahead of Komoros and Malawi “indomitable lions” was not a problem, but they did not stand the competition with Morocco. The team of Clarence Seedorf finished second, losing to Moroccans by additional indicators. In preparing for the tournament, Cameroon played only one match – a 1: 1 draw with Mali.
Guinea bissau
The national team of Guinea-Bissau got into a difficult group along with Namibia, Mozambique and Zambia, from which it eventually emerged as the winner. The team of Basiro Kande finished first, beating the second Namibia and the third Mazombik only by additional indicators. In the last friendly match, contrary to all forecasts, Guinea-Bissau lost 0: 2 to Angola, without showing quality football.
Statistics
Three teams played each other and Cameroon won all three matches.
Cameroon has not lost in any of the last three matches.
Guinea-Bissau could only win one of the last 10 matches
Forecast
Cameroon squad is an obvious favorite of the meeting – on its side is class and experience. Such a status team like Cameroon will obviously make a bet in this meeting to win and will play the first number, with which the Guinea-Bissau team, which is unlikely to be able to cope, which wins only on big holidays and shows lately not the highest quality football.