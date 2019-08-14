Cameroonian heavyweight decided to “throw” Moustache: what’s going on
The fight between the former undisputed world champion in the first heavyweight Ukrainian Alexander Usik (16 wins, 12 of them by knockout) and Cameroonian Carlos Takama (36 wins, 28 of them by knockout, 5 losses, 1 draw), which was to become the debut of our compatriot in the heavyweight division, was in jeopardy.
The fact that Carlos recently signed a contract with American promoter Joe Deguardia, and then announced that in his arms is about the fight, thus giving to understand that it is not interested in meeting with the Crimea. “I feel that with Star Boxing, we can fully realize my potential“—the words of the Cameroonian website Boxing Scene.
By the way, fear was confirmed and the promoter of our boxer Eddie Hearn. “The battle is still not ready yet. We considered it, but Takam signed a contract with Deguardia. I’m not sure that fight will generally be“, — transfers words of the official website Vringe.com.
Recall that the fight Cirrus — Takam were to be held on may 25, but was postponed due to a bicep injury to Alexander. It was planned that the fight will take place on October 12 in Chicago, but now he is a big question.
