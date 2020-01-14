Cameroonian teammate called Milevskyy “favorite racist” (photo)
January 14, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Gabi Kiki
24-year-old Cameroonian defender “Dinamo-Brest” Gabi Kiki originally congratulated Belarusian Ukrainian striker Artem Milevskyi club 35th anniversary.
“I hope you saved the banana for me. Happy birthday to you, my favorite racist. I’ll see you soon. I’d kiss you. Enjoy this beautiful day,” wrote Kiki in Instagram.
Last season Milevskiy in the “Dinamo-Brest” became the champion of Belarus.