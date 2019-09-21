Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes made a joke on the paparazzi
Halloween not soon, but some are already getting into the spirit of the holiday. Camila and Sean decided to make fun of the paparazzi and appeared on the street in outlandish costumes.
Sean put on a scary mask child, and Camila decided to try on the unicorn’s head. She even posed for the cameras showing off her new look. The pair were in absolutely normal clothes: Cabello chose to walk the beautiful black dress, and Mendez ― a simple black pants and a blue shirt.
Many suspect stars that the affair was a PR stunt and the reality between Camille and Sean’s nothing serious. In one of his interviews, Camila confessed that he didn’t want to let the personal lives of everyone. She believes that the relationship should stay between two people. Maybe that’s why the couple prefers to make fun of the paparazzi.
They often make fun of another, and over all dissatisfied with their relationship. Recently, Sean and Camila responded to critics who accused them that they are weird kiss. Lovers are specially laid out in Instagram video, where they long and unsuccessfully try to kiss. But despite all the jokes, in an interview, Mendes made it clear that they were serious. You can have fun, but when it comes to the question of meet the parents, they begin to treat everything far from childish. Sean confirmed the words Kamila and told me that he doesn’t want to put the relationship on display.