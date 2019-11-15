Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes together made tattoo
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes made the decision together to complete your collection of tattoos on his body. On the days the lovers turned to the tattoo artist for the Kane Navasard.
Fans can be upset, but paired tattoo Camila and Sean this time do not have. However, each tattoo has its special meaning for them. Cabello stopped at the quote from the movie “Shakespeare in Love”, and now on the inside of the right little finger of the singer flaunts the inscription “it’s a mystery”. Sean decided to dedicate his tattoo to her younger sister aliyah and stuffed himself behind the right ear graceful the letter “a”.
Navasard published tattoo Sean on his Instagram, and the inscription Cabello tattoo artist shared stories.
Welcome to the club
— he wrote. In the comments under the photo of the tattoo Mendes fans noted that the singer made a very nice tattoo.
For Sean this is not the first tattoo, and to make a new tattoo in support of loved ones is a peculiar tradition of the singer. In an interview, Mendez told us that they had matching tattoos with my mom. It seems that between Camille and Sean really serious.