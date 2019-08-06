Camila Cabello responded to the criticism of bodyshapers: “Cellulite is normal”
American singer of Cuban origin Camila Cabello, like most of her compatriots from Sunny Havana, boasts a mouth-watering curvaceous. 22-year-old actress is not going to exhaust yourself diets to lose weight for the sake of modern fashion. On the contrary, Cabello actively opposed to the unrealistic standards of the female body that negatively affect young girls.
Recently the singer published in Instagram menacing message and condemned bodyshapers ― people who publicly criticize the extra weight and external faults of others.
“I have a few years try not to go to social networks to not see something that hurts my feelings. For a second I forgot about that when choosing a photo to publish it to the two-year single by Havana, and my eyes accidentally ran through the comments of people who stedesa me for my body” ― says Kamila. The singer admitted that before she fell for the bait of photoshop and tried to fix some shortcomings. But very soon I realized that looking for perfection, unattainable in real life.
“I am writing this for those girls, like my little sister who spend long hours in social networks. They constantly sit in photoshop, edit pictures and believe that it should be. But it’s not, it’s all fake. The fake becomes the new reality!”, ― outraged temperamental Kubinka. “Girls, cellulite is normal. Fat is normally. It is beautiful and natural. I’m not buying a fake, and I hope you, too,” added Cabello.