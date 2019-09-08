Camila Cabello told his story of love
After the network got photos from passionate kisses American singer Camila Cabello and canadian singer Shawn Mendes — no one had a doubt that the celebrity novel.
Later and the stars themselves confirmed that they are Dating, but sharing details of their personal lives they did not, even though their famous colleagues look forward to this moment, writes the Chronicle.info with reference on Lux FM.
And as if the lovers didn’t want to leave their relationship in secret to avoid questions about it, they just can’t. So, an interview with ELLE Camila also spoke about their love story.
According to 22-year-old singer, people know true feelings when nobody looks at them and not discuss it. That’s why she and Sean trying not to comment on his novel.
We are going to live your life, enjoy it and fall in love with each other when no one is watching us. I want it to be just mine and his. That’s why I’ve been silent about it. I just want to protect this relationship from others, – said the singer.
Cabello added that such minimal privacy allows her to feel a normal girl who just goes on dates with your loved one.
Love is the most sacred and precious thing to me. I always want to feel that my love concerns only me and that person never belongs to someone else. I don’t want to open these doors, so that people did not feel that they are involved, – explained his position by Kamila.