Camila Cabello walked around London in a mini and fishnets

| October 6, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

22-year-old Cuban-American singer showed an interesting image.

Камила Кабельо прогулялась по Лондону в мини и колготках в сетку

The singer of the hit Señorita — Camila Cabello, caught by paparazzi on the streets of London. The actress walked in a very interesting outfit: black short dress with print, black fishnets and white boots.

On her neck was a black choker with pearls. Wavy hair she gathered in a bun, releasing a few strands and did the makeup with emphasis on the brown shadows.

