Camping under the stars and festival fashion: how to spend a weekend in Miami (7-9 February)
What: walk along the promenade Giralda Plaza
When: Friday, 7 February, 19:00
Where: Giralda Plaza, Giralda Avenue, Coral Gables, FL 33134
More info: Every first Friday of the month in downtown coral Gables comes alive promenade. Everywhere the music begins to sound, and the restaurants and eateries offer mouth-watering dishes that can be enjoyed in the fresh air. Come with your family to a fantastic time in this beautiful place.
The theme of the February walks — Vintage Vibes & Gypsy Rythms.
Cost: free.
What: Camping under the stars
When: Friday, 7 February, 17:00
Where: Doral Central Park, 3000 Northwest 87th Avenue Doral, FL 33172
Read more: Join the annual Camping under the starry sky! Enjoy camping, starry skies and an overnight stay in the camp. What are you expecting here? A lot of interesting things and adventures: bonfires, watching movies on a huge screen under the open sky and other unforgettable moments. Bring your camping gear and enjoy this event with family and friends.
Cost: free.
What: Kids Valentine’s Day
When: Friday, 7 Feb, 15:00
Where: IKEA, 1801 Northwest 117th Avenue, Miami, FL 33172
Read more: With the approach of Valentine’s Day love begins to hover in the air. Join the beginning of celebrating this romantic day with the family. This Friday will be a children’s party where kids will create crafts in the form of hearts with their hands and decorate unique creations.
Cost: free.
What: Festival fashion
When: Saturday, 8-9 February
Where: 355 Alhambra Cir, 355 Alhambra Circle, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Read more: Festival fashion – the event, which will feature clothing, jewelry, hats, shoes, various accessories and much more. Come to touch the beautiful.
Cost: free.
What: an Art party Wynwood Art Walk Block Party
When: Saturday, February 8, from 12:00
Where: The Wynwood Marketplace 2250 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33127
Read more: second Saturday of each month at the Wynwood market Marketplace returns an art party Wynwood Art Walk Block Party. Come to support your favorite local artists. Purchase original artwork, prints and more directly from the artists or visit the event just to enjoy the party. The exhibition will feature the works of more than 10 local talents.
Cost: free.
What: seafood Festival
When: Saturday, 8 February, 17:00
Where: BrandsMart USA Miami, 4320 NW 167 Street Miami, FL 33054
Read more: this Saturday in Miami Gardens will host the seafood festival. Here you can enjoy the taste of crab, shrimp, marine fish, sharing this pleasure with other guests.
Cost: free.
What: Festival for dogs and other Pets
When: Saturday-Sunday, 8-9 February
Where: 355 Alhambra Circle, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Read more: Festival of dogs and Pets will be part of the event Coral Gables Art & Mega. Don’t miss this exciting festival created just for you and your pet. BO’S DOG & PET FESTIVAL is one of the 7 festivals held simultaneously during Coral Gables Art & MEGA.
The event offers contests, advice on training, music, food, drinks and more.
Cost: free.
What: Festival of wine and spirits
When: Saturday, February 8, from 14:00
Where: 355 Alhambra, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Coral Gables, FL 33134
Read more: 10th annual festival of wines and spirits Coral Gables Food is much more than just a great event for foodies and drinkers. The event includes an open bar with over 100 brands of fine wines and spirits and a craft beer and delicious food from 20 great restaurants. Guests will play live music.
Cost: from $19.
What: Yoga on the full moon
When: Sunday, February 9, from 18:00
Where: Beach on 5th St. Miami Beach, FL 33139
Read more: Join together with friends to a fancy yoga class which will be held in the full moon! Class will be led by adriana Molina, the founder of Warrior Flow on the beach.
Cost: free.
What: Luminosa: A Festival of Light
When: Sunday, February 9, from 17:00
Where: Jungle Island 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami, FL 33132
More info: Visit the festival of light Luminosa, you will find yourself in thick jungle, lighted a huge, breathtaking displays. You will see hundreds of lanterns, emphasizing the spirit of Miami. All this will give the feel and vibe you will not find anywhere else on the planet.
Also you will walk in the forest at night surrounded by glowing jellyfish and corals, shining alligators and flamingos. And finally, stroll through one of the most popular and colorful areas of Miami — Wynwood Arts are decorated with Chinese lanterns and handmade.
Cost: from $29,70.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
Different
Culture
