“Can afford”: Astafyeva boasted lush Breasts and small waist (photos, video)

| November 7, 2019 | Avto | No Comments

«Могу себе позволить»: Астафьева похвасталась пышной грудью и тонкой талией (фото, видео)

Ukrainian model and singer Dasha Astafieva, who recently surprised a new way, showed racy photos and videos.

On new frames Dasha posing in a leather corset that accentuates a thin waist, a deep cleavage — breast.

View this post in Instagram

Publication of Dasha Astafieva (@da_astafieva) 6 Nov 2019, 2:15 PST

“All that I can afford”, – has signed a snapshot Astafieva.

«Могу себе позволить»: Астафьева похвасталась пышной грудью и тонкой талией (фото, видео)

“Aesthetic pleasure”, “Why be so beautiful?”, “You are still beautiful! You have a powerful gift bestowed by God! It is a great honor and a heavy burden”, “The best!” – commentators write.

«Могу себе позволить»: Астафьева похвасталась пышной грудью и тонкой талией (фото, видео)

We will remind that earlier the star of Playboy published a photo shoot in transparent raincoat with no underwear.

View this post in Instagram

Publication of Dasha Astafieva (@da_astafieva) 6 Nov 2019, 2:24 PST

She also openly spoke about his personal life and why not married yet. According to Dashi, almost all her men lived at her expense.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr