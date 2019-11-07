“Can afford”: Astafyeva boasted lush Breasts and small waist (photos, video)
Ukrainian model and singer Dasha Astafieva, who recently surprised a new way, showed racy photos and videos.
On new frames Dasha posing in a leather corset that accentuates a thin waist, a deep cleavage — breast.
View this post in Instagram
“All that I can afford”, – has signed a snapshot Astafieva.
“Aesthetic pleasure”, “Why be so beautiful?”, “You are still beautiful! You have a powerful gift bestowed by God! It is a great honor and a heavy burden”, “The best!” – commentators write.
We will remind that earlier the star of Playboy published a photo shoot in transparent raincoat with no underwear.
View this post in Instagram
She also openly spoke about his personal life and why not married yet. According to Dashi, almost all her men lived at her expense.
