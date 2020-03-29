‘Can be very hard cases’: the CDC urged young people not to ignore the threat of coronavirus
While people around the world isolate themselves in quarantine, drunk College students throw parties on the beaches of Miami in Florida, writes the BBC.
Young people often think they are invincible, but it’s not.
“If I get a coronavirus, then so be it. And I’m not gonna let that stop me from enjoy life”, — said on camera one very red-faced young man. The video went on the Internet and angered users.
Many in the US wonder whether enough doctors explain clearly to young people the situation with the virus.
Information about early cases registered in the country, saying that it is no less dangerous for young people than for all others.
New data
At the moment, is not enough testing to say exactly who is more prone to infection and what are the mechanisms of transmission of the virus.
Still doctors done approximate projections by age group, and it was believed that younger patients would be a small number.
However, the latest report of the Center for control and prevention of diseases (CDC) shows that the ratio can be quite different.
The report’s authors analyzed 2500 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and noted that 20% of the patients are aged 20-44 years and 38% — from 20 to 54 years.
According to them, 20-30 year olds are much less likely to fall in hospital than 50-60 year olds.
In this case, indeed, the majority of deaths from Covid-19 — the elderly. 14.8 per cent of all deaths in the world are patients older than 85 years, and only 0.2% in those under 40.
But this does not mean that the young organism can not catch a virus or carries the disease in a mild form.
The authors of the CDC report also noted that only a few young patients with a diagnosis of Covid-19 were in intensive care, they usually have the disease is less severe. But they are still a burden on the healthcare system.
According to official figures, published last week in Italy, 12% of the patients transported to the intensive care unit, belong to the age group 19-50 years. The information coming from France, also suggests that the number of infected among young people is increasing.
Some experts urge restraint to treat new data.
Mark Lipsitch, Professor of epidemiology from Harvard school of public health, in comments bi-Bi-si said that he was surprised by the decision of the CDC to produce such a report.
Testing in the United States and many other countries were conducted only in three specific groups: among people returning from the area of the epidemic; among those who had contact with people with confirmed diagnosis and in case of pronounced symptoms.
The data in all three categories going to different methods, and draw conclusions based on them is wrong, as there is no complete picture, he said.
“I think just to say that, in General, young people have the disease in a mild form, but among them can be very severe cases,” says Professor Lipsitz.
Therefore, according to the expert, in this case not applicable strategy of development of “group immunity”. Youth — a very large group, even a small percentage of critically ill patients among them is a lot in absolute terms.
It is encouraging the fact that children and teenagers almost never admitted to the hospital with coronavirus. Statistics of all countries without exception shows that the population under the age of 19 to a much lesser extent prone Covid-19. Scientists still don’t understand why this is so.
The latest data also show that the young and healthy, do not even ill, may be carriers of the virus and transmit it to people from risk groups — the elderly and people with chronic illnesses.
The who and the US government continue to urge: wash your hands, distancing from each other and avoid partying on Miami beach.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 26429
[name] => pandemic
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => pandemiya
)
pandemic
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 27233
[name] => World
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => mir
)
The world
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28340
[name] => coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => koronavirus
)
coronavirus
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28347
[name] => special Projects
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => specproekty
)
Special projects
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28353
[name] => 2019 Coronavirus-nCoV
[taxonomy] => special
[slug] => kitajskij-koronavirus
)
FacebookVkontakte
bookmark