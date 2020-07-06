‘Can destroy the United States’ near of the Yellowstone SUPERVOLCANO happened 100 earthquakes in a month
Only last month the district of the Yellowstone SUPERVOLCANO was struck by more than a hundred earthquakes, according to American officials, watching over the place amid growing fears of an eruption, writes the Express.
In June at Yellowstone occurred more than a hundred earthquakes, raising fears of a possible destructive eruption of the volcano. Mike Kent, chief scientist, responsible for volcanic Observatory Yellowstone, spoke about the number of recent earthquakes in the overview of the activities for the month. Speaking on behalf of the U.S. Geological survey (USGS), Poland confirmed that in this area there were 102 earthquakes.
The earthquake was recorded by the seismographic stations of the University of Utah, responsible for the operation and maintenance seismic network of Yellowstone.
The earthquake is carefully monitored in this area, because many fear that there will be a catastrophic eruption of the SUPERVOLCANO that could destroy the United States.
The last major eruption of Yellowstone occurred about 640 000, 1.2 million and 2.1 million years ago.
When was the last Yellowstone eruption — an event known as the lava Creek eruption, the volcano has covered approximately 2,900 square miles (7,500 square kilometers) of ash and fallen precipitation.
However, Poland has tried to downplay the fear of possible volcanic disaster.
As for the number of earthquakes in recent time, he said: “It’s quite normal for the region where we observe, as a rule, from 1500 to 2500 earthquakes a year on average. And this month has been so average”.
The strongest earthquake of the month occurred on 5 June — a magnitude of 2.8.
From 12 to 15 June, it was also about 17 earthquakes.
He also reported that near Yellowstone there were several strong earthquakes.
The aftershocks of the last earthquake of magnitude 6, occurred in April in Idaho, continue to be felt in this area.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 2248
[name] => earthquake
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => zemletryasenie
)
earthquake
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 19367
[name] => Yellowstone
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => jelloustoun
)
ЙеллоустоунFacebookVkontakte
bookmark