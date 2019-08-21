Can explode brewery in Wisconsin recalls unsafe beer
Brewery in Wisconsin has withdrawn one of its Beers because it “exposed to the risk of explosion.” This writes the New York Post.
The brewery turned to social networks to announce that anyone who has bottles to be opinion beer should be either cool, or carefully dispose of them. One of the ingredients used in the drink, causing the pressure that continues to accumulate in the bottle, bringing it to explosion.
Lakefront brewery made the announcement in Instagram, saying that their beer is “My Turn Junk” comments. On the beer label says “sour beer with cherries and cherry blossoms”. Apparently, cherry is “responsible” for the problem.
The report said that “the yeast of wild cherries, used for cooking, you can continue to ferment, creating pressure in the bottle, exposing them to risk of explosion”
The brewery made a voluntary product recall after receiving information that blew up three bottles of this beer. It is reported that no injuries or formal complaints in connection with beer has not been received.
At that time, as bottles can be dangerous, the beer is safe to drink. The problem seems to be fully tied to the ongoing fermentation, causing an increase in pressure inside the bottle.
Michael Stodola, a member of the Lakefront brewery, confirmed this problem. He said: “Working with such material is unpredictable. This yeast continues to interact with the sugar and continue to emit CO2 which creates pressure in the bottles”.
Beer is part of a series “My turn”, where every employee is given the opportunity to create their own beer. My Turn Junk reportedly was a creation of Andy Jungwirth. He was disappointed with this outcome and stated that he doubted that the brewery could agree to make another batch of this beer.
Lakefront brewery is offering refunds to customers that by October 1 will get rid of previously purchased bottles My Turn Junk and will provide photo proof that they did it.