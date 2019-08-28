Can fly next week: Vlad Yama criticized the performances on “Tancah s…
One of the most strict judges of the popular project “Tantsi z with a stars” (“1+1”) — Vlad Yama. It reviews expect and I’m afraid all of the participants. Was no exception and the first broadcast of the third season of the updated show. In an exclusive interview with “FACTS” Vlad Yama said about who was his favorite and who was the first applicant for a departure.
— Vlad, what is your impression of the first broadcast?
— I think the holiday was a success. Despite the fact that some stars even for me were quite new. But the level of the participants was pleased. It is impossible to estimate it in numbers, points, points and pounds, but I think that in General the level of participants of this season are higher than last year.
— It seems that a particularly strong will be the competition among the star participants.
— Yes, and among them one clearly stands out. I don’t even dare to speak about favourites of the show overall. I can only say about those who I liked and who became the first outsider in the air. In any case I would like another week to watch the participants, see them in a less comfortable dance styles.
— According to the first ether, the most you liked Anna Rizatdinova?
— Indeed, she became the heroine of the ether. Her performance on the floor was one of the brightest. Will closely to watch her, because the gymnastics and dance is a totally different way. Those who wouldn’t understand it, I think that Anne is much easier than the rest of the participants, but I would challenge this idea! Yes, there is coordination, flexibility, but the movement, as the manner of expression is very different. I’m going to see how to be guessed in the dance that Anna was a gymnast. The less I have to see it as athlete, the better. But, believe me, hide it not everyone can.
Anna Rizatdinova and Alexander Prokhorov
— What is your impression of returning to the floor of Dmitry Dikusar?
— I would like it if I saw a bright dance. And so… came Back and well. I understand that many miss the stage, the airwaves, but we must not forget about your partner is the most important thing in ballroom dancing.
— On the floor again Alain Shoptenko, who missed last season of “Dancing.”
Last year, Allen was the choreographer of the project. It is definitely good. Paired with Alexei Yarovenko Alyona is a very easy, light danced. However, their statement was what is called the mind. If we talk about the strategy for the entire season, and 14 esters, from this point of view, their dance was lovely. Now every air they have little to add equipment. The start was fairly calm, with no claim to victory. But if it’s strategy, then Bravo!
— There is such a thing as strategy performances on “Dancing”?
— This show has no strategy and laws. As in any profession or business, which you do, you just need to feel. Remember when Natasha and Mogilev participated in the “Dance” he did two months before the first broadcast to track our path. Clearly, we didn’t know that we will reach the final, but certainly did not expect performance on one or two of the ether — probably five or six. To the audience it was interesting to not get bored every week to show myself in an unusual perspective. Ourselves it was fun. As it is now talk of the pair, I don’t know. The choreography definitely prepare in advance. As for behavior, tactics — not sure what all think so far.
— You are not confused by the statement Marov?
— I must admit that Marov danced very cool. I want to emphasize this. For example, my parents did not understand her number. Thanks to my work they have already begun to understand in ballroom dancing, but the production in which the hands work more than your feet, no dance. Though in fact this technique also exists. Have Marow that was strong, stylish and confident. Maybe too frankly, but the room this is certainly not worse. Therefore, for Maruf I’ll be watching next Sunday. I wonder how it will show itself in a new style.
— You have already identified who this season will be the “weak link” like Komarov and Les nikitiuk?
– You know, there is a suspicion that so badly this season no one is dancing. And not to say that I was upset. It just speaks to the strength of the season as a whole. On the other hand, so less contrast between the worst and the best. While in the first aired in the outsider Matveeva, Jiji and Kukuk. But even they are better than Dima Komarov.
— A performance by Seryoga?
— It is for me still a mystery. Liked the feeling of the scene, partner, yourself. Sergei’s a very interesting for me. But there is a suspicion that from the point of view of the dance he will not be able to add anything. He is quite specific coordination of movements. Most likely, this was his maximum. Perhaps next Sunday, the sting will be one of the outsiders. If the other little add, he risks to leave the project.
— You said that for you the opening of the season — Folk of Barbir.
— I really didn’t expect her to be that honest. It is very evident when a person wants to dance, burn it. Saw it in the eyes Luda even last season, when she supported Ruslan Senichkin. And now she’s with this desire went on the floor, is always captivating. If it will continue like this, it surely reach the latter esters.
Lyudmila Barbir and Dmitry Zhuk
— And Lena Kravets?
— There was a sense of flight, dance of freedom — I just breathed with her. But complex technology in her choreography there. Everything is very quiet. For the first broadcast more than enough. Then — intrigue. I think that Lena will look favorably not in all styles.
Elena Kravets and Max Leonov
