Can I eat potatoes losing weight?
July 11, 2019
Perhaps one of the most controversial foods on the menu losing weight is potatoes. This product is to be afraid of, it is excluded from the diet, and its harm to the figures literally go the myths. About how harmful or beneficial to the familiar roots and whether to include it in the menu on his page on Instagram said the dietitian-nutritionist Ekaterina Tolstikova.
Expert decided to list the useful properties of potatoes, which directly affect health.
- Starchy vegetables — potatoes, sweet potatoes and other root vegetables have a positive impact on leptinresistance (people fail in the “satiety hormone” leptin, leading to obesity).
- Potato consists of fiber and only 88 kcal/100 grams. Let’s count how many calories has a useful avocado? That’s right — 160!
- Potassium in potatoes than in a banana.
- Potatoes have resistant starch that are good for our microflora.
- Sweet potato contains huge amounts of carotenoids (important antioxidants).
- Potato is 17 mg vitamin C, 85% water, vitamin B6, magnesium, choline and phosphorus.
You can believe in anything, but from potatoes and not gain weight and not lose weight, it is not harmful and not useful. This nutritional product is your food basket, because all the above parameters depend on the dose and the set of products a day, and not from potatoes.