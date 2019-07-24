Can I use cottage cheese and yogurt for dinner: the nutritionist gave the answer
The question of how harmful or beneficial use at night foods such as yogurt and cottage cheese, is still a matter of controversy among specialists. Shared his opinion and nutritionist and popular blogger Albina Komissarova on his page in Instagram.
She tried to dispel popular myths associated with this topic — for example, why it is supposedly harmful.
1. High insulin index
The concept of the insulin index is not used in evidence-based medicine in quality control of food, because they do not have sufficient efficiency and scientific base. Moreover, even the glycemic index recently recognized as not the best method of control in patients with diabetes mellitus, rather, to better focus on the bread unit or even food in General. What about healthy people?
Cheese and yogurt cause fermentation
To begin with, that fermentation is a natural and not dangerous to our process. And fermentation causes bread, cheese, legumes, all raw vegetables, fruits and berries. But this does not mean that these products should be avoided!
If after drinking kefir you have bloating — do not drink it a lot. 150 g of cottage cheese 300 ml of kefir a day is the optimal dose.
From yogurt and cottage cheese at night better
There is NO such product, which is better, or lose weight. You can even eat cookies for dinner! Quantity and balance throughout the day. If you overeat at night and still eating the yogurt with cottage cheese, then you’ll get better, but not from yogurt, but from overeating. So eat health, if you want!
“Do not make yourself false bans and do not believe unfounded myths invented! The more time we spend on strange rules, the less time we devote to food quality”, — concluded the expert.