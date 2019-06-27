Can I use honey losing weight: the response of a nutritionist
Perhaps giving up the sweets during weight loss is one of the most complicated points programs weight loss and transition to proper nutrition. Natural “sweeteners of life” remains not so many options, and the most common among them is honey. Is it possible to eat delicious bee product and in what quantities told in Instagram nutritionist Alina Dyachenko.
The expert suggested to start to understand what is honey? This is partially digested in the craw honeybee nectar or sugary selection of certain plants.
Honey contains about 20% water, about 80% of carbohydrates (glucose, fructose, sucrose), vitamins b, E, K, C, carotene, folic acid.
Than honey useful?
- Strengthens the immune system.
- Normalizes metabolism, accelerates metabolism, improves digestion.
- Source of vitamins and minerals.
- Has antibacterial, bactericidal and anti-inflammatory effect.
- Slows the aging process.
- Improves mood and reduces the desire to eat something sweet.
Important! When the temperature is above 60 degrees honey loses its beneficial properties.
To be or not to be honey for weight loss?
Honey is high in calories. In 100 grams contains about 330 kcal (81.5 grams of carbohydrates). Glycemic index varies 50-70. While in the Sahara contains 398 calories, and KI = 100.
Honey can be diet losing weight the person, but in limited quantities. 1-2 tsp a day. Do not add honey to cakes and hot tea, and eat a bit of sugar.