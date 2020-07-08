Can I use screens for the face to protect yourself from coronavirus
The centers for control and disease prevention say that facial tissue cover can help slow the spread of the virus, which causes COVID-19, but many people do not like to wear them. Masks have become the main method in the efforts to combat the pandemic, while some people claim that they can’t breathe in the masks. This writes NBC News.
But what about the screens for the face? Health workers have long used them as protective gear.
The state of new York is considering screens for the face as an option alternative to masks.
“People who wear homemade cloth masks for face, constantly touching your face to fix them, and we know that touching the face is one of the mechanisms of infection, says Dr. Ames Adalja, senior researcher, University center of Johns Hopkins University. — When you wear a screen for the face, you have less chance to touch the face.”
Adala said that the screens are also more comfortable for breathing and talking.
“They do not interfere with your mouth, and you talk and breathe normally. People subjectively feel discriminated against when you put on a mask, and they feel less comfortable when we breathe in the mask”, he said.
Dr. Eli Perencevich, infectious disease physician and Professor of internal medicine and epidemiology at the Medical College of the University of Iowa, co-authored an article in the journal of the American medical Association that the use of screens for the face should be extended from clinical settings to the society.
According to Perencevich, unlike masks that help prevent the spread COVID-19 users, the shields also protect those who wear them from being infected.
He referred to a study which States that protective shields for face and reduce inhalation of the flu virus.
A study published in 2014 in the Journal of occupational health and environment, analyzed how well a protective mask to block the droplets of the aerosol. Using simulations of a cough, the researchers found that the protective screens for the face reduces the effects of inhalation of droplets from coughing at 96%.
But the study’s author, William Lindsey, engineer-Biomedicine at the National Institute of safety and occupational health, said that the General public must adhere to fabric coverings for the face.
“Mask or medical mask will protect you from smaller particles than screen, said Lindsley. — The shield really good against big particles that you can see. But when they become less and less, it’s very easy to get around the screen.”
Despite this, Perencevich said that we should not discount the screens.
“Masks are a source of control, protecting others, while the screens are and the source of control and protect themselves from drops falling in any place on your face,” said Perencevic.
Doctors, nurses and other health workers who are in close contact with patients, use of protective shields for face and N95 masks to prevent contact with droplets of the virus in the eyes.
“If the virus gets in your eye, your conjunctiva, it can then pass through the tear ducts and get into the lungs and thus cause infection,” said Perencevic.
A meta-analysis published in The Lancet, showed that eye protection can significantly reduce viral infection in medical institutions. But for the average person, practicing social distance, no need to carry a screen, says Dr. Bruce Polski, a specialist in infectious diseases who is Chairman of the medical Department in the hospital Winterplay new York University.
Now that cheap kits are sold in pharmacies and shops, some may wonder whether some models are more effective than others. According to Perencevich, the effectiveness of protective screen depends on its design.
“Those who close the bottom of the chin and ears, give more protection than those that are more open,” he said.
Despite the divergence of opinions on what is the most effective, experts agree that face closure is only one aspect of preventing transmission of coronavirus.
“It’s like you’re in a boat, and in the lower part there are four or five holes, said Lindsley. — You can’t just close a couple of holes, because you will still drown. You need to close all together.”
Dr. Daniel Diekema, the Director of the division of infectious diseases at the Medical College of the University of Iowa Carver, is another author of the JAMA article.
“All types of face coverings is only one approach to prevention, which as you know should not replace or reduce the importance of physical distancing, and perhaps most importantly, to eliminate close contact in a room where there is a” crowd of people”, — he said.
