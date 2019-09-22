Can numbness of the limbs: the neurosurgeon spoke about the prospects of Anastasia Zavorotnyuk
A famous physician, member of the Institute of neurosurgery named Burdenko Alexander Sanikidze spoke about the prospects of recovery 48-year-old actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, who was diagnosed with cancer of the brain. About it writes “Komsomolskaya Pravda”.
According to the physician, with a successful scenario, the artist will be able to return to normal life. However, if the glioblastoma is located in the brain stem, then car crash can take away limbs.
“It all depends on the location of the glioblastoma. If the tumor is in the brain stem (through the barrel are all connecting paths through which the brain communicates with the main body), then the person will not move arm, leg and so on. If the tumor, for example, in right or left frontal lobe, the person goes, moves. Often such patients go to our Burdenko Institute for radiotherapy, for chemotherapy. And live a full life up to a certain stage, “—said Sanikidze.
According to the neurosurgeon, the duration of life upon detection of glioblastomas may be different. It depends on many factors — in particular, the size of the tumor, its location, the genetic capacity of the organism, etc. While brain cancer may not years to make itself felt.
“The symptoms depend on where the glioma. Sometimes two or three or four years, it generally doesn’t, because it is in this area that are practically no symptoms — for example, in the right temporal lobe. If the tumor is in right frontal lobe, it can sit there for years and obviously not to be felt” — the expert believes.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the patient Zavorotnyuk took the phone and TV.
