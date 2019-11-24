Can porridge help gout
Some changes in diet can facilitate the course of a serious illness. That is why victims of gout need to pay special attention to the selection of dishes.
Gout is a particularly painful kind of arthritis that causes inflammation in one or more joints. Sometimes the pain of gout is so severe that leads to disability. Inflammation starts with the formation of needle like crystals of uric acid in the joints, bones and soft tissues. These crystals are formed due to increase the level of uric acid, a byproduct of the breakdown of purines and pyrimidines (substances contained in animal and plant foods).
In addition to the food causes of gout can be genetic factors and obesity, abuse of alcohol and sweet. The goal of treatment of gout is to prevent attacks or their suppression through the use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. Most victims of gout help drugs such as indomethacin, naproxen or diclofenac. Unfortunately, over time the body as it develops resistance to them, and the seizures are becoming more severe. Patients will need to decrease the level of uric acid, which is often prescribed allopurinol.
Gout is directly tied to food and drinks, and the choice is to do right . The less food purine content, the better you will feel patients. Food that contains a lot of purines include liver, kidneys, meat extracts, fish like mackerel, herring and sardines, asparagus, spinach, mushrooms, beans and beans. Overall, many products are subjected to fermentation, contain purines. But in many grains purines a little, so oatmeal or buckwheat cereal may well help in gout.