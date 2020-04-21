‘Can save lives’: Ukrainians in the United States have shared their experiences online medicine
Center for control and prevention of diseases (CDC) recommends that doctors prescribe as many consultations through audio and video communication and in this way learn about possible infection with coronavirus. About it is spoken in the video “voice of America”.
Maya Abdulaeva, a former Kyivite and virologist by training, lives in Manassas (VA). She says that her future American husband, also a virologist, met at a conference on avian flu.
And about the new coronavirus has she already learned from my own experience. 3 APR in a bit of a sore throat, and already 6 in the evening the woman made it hard to breathe. The doctor, whom she had contacted by phone, told her to immediately go to the emergency room.
“I’ve done some tests, looked at the oxygen saturation of the lungs, checked my breathing, x-rayed and told me I had a viral infection and all the symptoms COVID-19”, — says Maya.
In the hospital she was prescribed cough medicine, inhaler and said at least 2 weeks to stay home and isolated from his family. The rest of the treatment, says Maya, with help of online medicine.
“For all the time I used online-medicine 6 times maybe 7. This is a fairly simple procedure that does not need to go to a doctor appointment,” says Maya.
In USA on the market online-medicine there are several platforms and applications that enable doctors and patients to communicate securely. There are also special tests that can be performed at home. Online medicine is practiced not only by General internists or infectious disease specialists. For example, Yuri Deychakiwsky, cardiolog from Maryland.
“We have an electronic database. In this system, all information about the patient medications, performed treatments, history of illness. So we can talk with the patient and at the same time to check the medicine, change dose,” says Yuri.
Many patients have home house appliances for measuring pressure and cardiac monitors.
Depending on the state of virtual visits kompensiruet doctors at or almost at the level of genuine consultation. But Deychakiwsky says that online medicine is limited, no one to do the operation, so there won’t be, but sometimes it can save a life.
“Call me even out of intensive care, the person with whom I had consulted and who told me about the symptoms of acute ischemic condition got to him, I told him that we need him or someone was taken to the hospital or call an ambulance”, — says Yuri.
Even in dentistry there was a place to provide services online. The dentist Alex Osinovsky says that pain is a frequent reason for the virtual visit.
“We ask patients what happened, but on a computer we see the pictures and medical records. We can thus understand what happened and decide whether there is a need to come to the reception, or we can call the pharmacy and prescribe medication,” says Alex.
Also virtual you can discuss further treatment plans.
One of the largest platforms of online medicine in the USA reports more than 100 thousands of virtual visits in a week. Doctors, experts and patients say that online medicine, which is in a stage of rapid development, after pandemic will remain with us for a long time.
