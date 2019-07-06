Can we assume that activated charcoal is safe for health?
Can we assume that activated charcoal is safe to use continuously? From what he doing and why is it needed really? To answer these and other questions.
Activated charcoal has been used for almost a hundred years. And applications he has a lot – even in 20-ies of the last century, activated carbon was used for air filtration in gas masks. It is used in industry for water purification, and in medicine and, more recently, actively used in the cosmetic industry.
Produces activated carbons by burning “preparations” in an oxygen-free environment. The workpiece may be a peel of nuts, peat or charcoal. The result is a substance that has the ability to absorb various molecules.
In medicine, activated charcoal is used for intoxication. It can be as food poisoning and allergies. Over the years it has worked well. But there are also disadvantages. You need to carefully calculate the dosage, and take into account that the activated carbon has a lot of contraindications. It is important to consider the duration of administration, as the sorbent absorbs not only toxins and bacteria it can deprive the body of vitamins and beneficial bacteria of the intestinal microflora in violation of the regimen. So you can apply it without needing a medical advice is not – as any other medication.
As for the cosmetic and detergents with activated charcoal, then there is no consensus, as there had been enough clinical studies. While experts believe that the composition of products for problem and oily skin activated charcoal is useful. To apply such remedies for dry and sensitive skin is not recommended.