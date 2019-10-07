Canada – among the 5 best countries for working Millennials (PHOTO)

Think about moving to another, more attractive country? You may have to reconsider, as it turned out, that Canada is the fourth country in the world for quality of life for the working millennial, according to a new study.

A study of Working Millennial Index, which makes the Silver Swan Recruitment, assessed 75 countries and has placed in the rankings depending on where for young people it is best to live and work.

The ranking is based on 6 factors: unemployment rate, average salary, the success of startups, the cost of rent, entertainment and choice of the millenials. Each country was given a score from 0 to 5 in each of these categories, and therefore the maximum each country could gain 30 points.

According to the rating, the number one country for working life of Millennials is Germany, she scored 27 out of 30 points, followed by New Zealand and Australia, both have 26 points.

Canada is number 4, followed by Sweden.

Here are the top 10 countries for working Millennials:

1. Germany

2. New Zealand

3. Australia

4. Canada

5. Sweden

6. Thailand

7. Hungary

8. Netherlands

9. USA

10. United Kingdom

In the bottom of the ranking on the 75th place in Algeria, at the 74th Iran, and in the 73rd Bosnia and Herzegovina.