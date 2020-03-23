Canada and Australia have announced to boycott the 2020 Olympics if it does not outsource due to coronavirus
If the summer Olympic games 2020 will take place in Tokyo as scheduled, it will be without teams from Canada and Australia due to pandemic coronavirus.
This statement was made by the Olympic committees of these countries.
“The Olympic Committee of Australia held a conference call of the Executive Committee and unanimously adopted the decision on what to collect Australian team is not possible in a changing environment in the country and abroad. Games can take place in July”, – is spoken in the message of the NOC of Australia.
A similar statement was made by the canadian Olympic Committee.
“The Olympic and Paralympic committees urge Canada to postpone the Games for a year. We will provide full support and assistance in resolving difficulties that arise due to the transfer. There is nothing more important than the health and safety of our athletes and the world community. We made the difficult decision not to send canadian team at the Olympic and Paralympic games in summer 2020”, – reads the statement of the NOC of Canada.