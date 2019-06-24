Canada and the United States agreed on simplified conditions for border crossing (PHOTO)

The new agreement between Canada and the United States will soon allow travelers (including freight forwarders) to cross borders faster and easier, thanks to the system of pre-screening.

Canadian air travelers already for decades, in some airports be pre-screening at airports of their country that allows them to stand in line when they land in the United States. And the new agreement extends the effect of this rule and for those who travel by land, rails and water.

We developed the initial stages of the project pre-inspection for passengers of trains from Montreal to new York by rail Rocky Mountaineer in British Columbia, which reaches Washington state.

Preliminary inspections will be added to other airports as well, for the first time, they will begin to act for cargo carriers.

The Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and US President, Donald trump has announced that they plan to launch innovations this summer, as the agreement had already been developing for years and have finally reached the final stage.

“Delays at the border can easily interrupt the operation of the canadian and American businessmen, so we decided to remove some of the barriers to expand trade and to ensure the safety of our people,” said Trudeau reporters.

However, the exact date of launch of the project, Trudeau did not name. The first agreement was announced in 2015, then both countries changed therein. And only in 2017 Canada passed the bill.

And despite the fact that in some canadian airports was available as a function of pre-screening, departing from the United States this privilege was not given.