Canada “disappointed” deprivation Jihadi Jack British citizenship (PHOTOS)

In a statement the office of the Minister of public safety Ralph Gudela it is reported that the United Kingdom “has taken responsibility”, deprived of citizenship imprisoned in Syria a young man who until that moment had been the subjects of great Britain and Canada.

The statement also says that “Canada is disappointed” that the UK government has deprived Jack Letts his British citizenship.

Letts, whom British media have dubbed “Jihadi Jack”, is in a Kurdish prison about two years after went to Syria to support the banned group “Islamic state”.

In the office of Gudela aware of several canadian citizens detained in Syria, but the consular services are not provided due to “an excessive risk in this dangerous part of the world.”

The statement also says that there is no legal obligation to facilitate their return to Canada.

In a statement the home Office said that the deprivation of British citizenship is one of the ways to counter terrorist threats, but the government does not comment on individual cases.

The office of Gudele said that Canadians are involved in terrorism or violent extremism, must be held accountable for their actions.