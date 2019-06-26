Canada has fined a doctor who is “wrong” impregnated dozens of women
In the canadian city of Ottawa fined the doctor-reproduction of Bernard Norman Barvin, which for decades was fertilized infertile patients with sperm not the donor they chose. Writes about this “Tape.ru” with reference to the edition of the Star.
It is reported that on June 25, the Ontario College controlling the standards of medical practice and issue licenses, fined the Barvin ten thousand canadian dollars. Also, he is banned from working in the field of medicine and lost his license. 80-year-old doctor appeared before a disciplinary Committee in person, however, through counsel, did not contest the charges.
In 2013, the loonie was already suspended from work for in vitro three clients not the sperm. Then Norman Barvin explained that the hospital was a mix-up.
During his medical practice from the sperm not the donor born about 50-100 children. In 11 cases, the reproductive system without the knowledge of patients used their own biological material.
The clandestine activities of Norman Barvin came to light when one of the children born from extracorporal fertilization (IVF), decided to study their family tree. Around the same time, the other child was diagnosed with celiac disease — intolerance to gluten, which is genetically transmitted. However, his parents did not have this disease.
Rebecca Dixon learned that her biological father is Norman Barvin. The girl admitted that she felt “defiled.”
“At that moment my life was forever changed. For some time I felt like a stranger in your own body. Though a part of me I don’t belong” she said.
29-year-old Dixon is looking for his blood brothers and sisters. At the moment she found 15 relatives, but expects that there will be more.
In April it was reported that the Dutch physician Jan Charbaut (Jan Karbaat) was the father of at least 49 children conceived at his clinic by in vitro fertilization. He used his own biological material without the knowledge of patients, and in some cases deliberately acted against their will.
As previously reported “FACTS”, 61-year-old American gave birth to a baby for her gay son, and egg gave the sister of his wife.
