Canada has placed Ukraine on the list of countries allowed the supply of arms (PHOTO)

The canadian authorities have included Ukraine in the list of countries that supply weapons. On Tuesday announced canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after a meeting in Toronto with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. Press conference of the leaders was broadcast on Twitter by the head of the canadian government.

“We have signed an agreement on the inclusion of Ukraine in the list of countries where permitted the sale of weapons,” he said. Trudeau also said, in 2015 in the framework of operation in the canadian Armed forces Unifier (“Unifier”) in Ukraine are always about 200 canadian military trainers. They train the soldiers and officers of the Ukrainian army in the Yavoriv training ground in Lviv region. This mission in March, was extended until 2022.

Justin Trudeau also assured President Vladimir Zelensky that Canada will continue to assist Ukraine in countering “Russian aggression”.

The canadian defense Ministry said earlier that the operation Unifier is not combat and is designed to assist soldiers and officers of the Ukrainian army in mastering the tactics of warfare and logistics, as well as skills in first aid to the wounded. In December last year, the Ministry of national defence of Canada reported that the instructors of the mission trained more than 10 thousand soldiers and officers of Armed forces of Ukraine, reports TASS.