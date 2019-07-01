Canada is ready to celebrate its 152 anniversary fireworks and air parade (PHOTO)

Today, on Canada Day, the sky will be lit up with thousands of fireworks, and it will pass parade of military aircraft.

From Nova Scotia to British Columbia, the military will fly high above the heads of people in the country, celebrating the 152nd birthday of Canada, showing the aircraft, both new and old, including helicopters, Hercules transport planes and fighter jets.

Aerobatic team The Snowbirds are also ready for the gala flying over the Parliament building in Ottawa as part of the celebrations in the capital.

Immediately after sunset on Parliament hill will begin preparations for the main fireworks of the country.

In his written message on the date that the Governor-General Julie Payett said that she hopes that Canadians will stay home, and whatever the weather will walk, celebrate and watch fireworks.

In conclusion, she said: “We are a country that has all four seasons, and rain or snow can’t stop us”.