Canada likened the Nazi group of terrorists (PHOTO)

For the first time Canada has included right-wing extremist groups in the national list of terrorist organizations.

Blood & Honour, an international neo-Nazi network has been added to the registry (along with the sister organization Combat 18), thus opening access to the hard anti-criminal sanctions.

This Nazi network shared the list with more than 50 terrorist organizations, including al-Qaeda, ISIS, Boko Haram and the liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam. For help with any of them in Canada imposed severe punishment.

Blood & Honour was founded in 1987 in Britain, and established its offices throughout Europe, setting up a fierce attack there and in North America. In 2012 in the Czech Republic group (and Combat 18) threw firebombs the building in which lived mainly Romanians.

Also in 1998, members of the group in Tampa, Florida, killed two homeless people because he considered them weak.

In its latest public report by the canadian intelligence security service stated that it was increasingly concerned about the threat of violence posed by those seeking to support or participate in violence that is racial, ethno-national, anti-government or sexist in nature.

The liberal government added to the list and the other three organizations associated with the Iranian regime and is considered terorristicheskuyu.

Up to $1 million will be allocated Federal funding for the creation of a digital repository designed to help small online businesses to prevent the spread of extremist content.