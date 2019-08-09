Canada warns against travel in the throes of protests Hong Kong (PHOTOS)

Loading...

The government of Canada advised Canadians that decided to go to Hong Kong to exercise “a high degree of caution” due to the escalation of protests in the city.

On the website of the government States that there are “clear security issues or the situation in terms of security can change very rapidly”.

Canadians are advised “to show a high degree of caution, monitor local media and follow instructions of local authorities.”

Pro democracy protesters staged Friday a protest at the Hong Kong airport, although city officials tried to reassure tourists, despite the increasing level of violence that accompanied the protest movement that has not stopped for 2 months.

The government recognizes that traffic congestion and clashes between police and protesters caused some inconvenience, but said that they were localized in some areas.

The protests, however, did not subside, and planned for this weekend even more including at the airport, where on Friday protesters with placards staged a sit-in in the halls of arrival and departure.