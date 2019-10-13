Canada was covered with snow, in the center of the country declared a state of emergency (impressive photo)
The authority of the Central canadian province of Manitoba has announced the introduction of a state of emergency due to heavy snowfall. The corresponding decree was signed by Prime Minister of the province, Brian Pallister, TV channel CBC.
According to the head of the region informed with the request addressed to him by the representatives of the power company Manitoba Hydro.
The introduction of state of emergency allows canadian regions to obtain additional Federal funding and attract new resources for the elimination of consequences of bad weather.
Information resource informs that rain, turning into heavy snow, complicated by gusty winds, made roads impassable and significantly damaged communication. From 50 to 70 mm of snow and ice covered trees that have not yet had time to lose leaves. From local residents there were reports of snow drifts with a height of about 2.5 m.
Due to the bad weather over 53 thousand houses, shops, government offices and other buildings de-energized, from them 27 thousand — in the provincial capital of Winnipeg. Emergency crews are restoring the damaged lines, but the deadlines are not reported.
According to recent reports, at least one person was injured due to falling tree branches. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Reported delays at airports, police also temporarily closed the movement of vehicles on some roads as they do not have time to clean the machinery.
The last time a state of emergency was introduced in the province in 2014 due to floods.
As previously reported “FACTS”, a week ago, residents of the Western and Northern regions of Ukraine October 7, watched the first snow. Precipitation was short and it would be better to talk about a small rain, not a full-fledged snowfall. But social networking users were in a hurry to share the first photos and videos from a flying snow-whitened streets.
