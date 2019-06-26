Canada will maintain a military presence in Iraq within the framework of the NATO mission until November 2020 (PHOTO)

Canada will lead the training mission of NATO in Iraq until November 2020 after the Federal government approved the extension of the operation.

News of the extension came against the backdrop of the fact that the Minister of defence harjit Sajjan and his colleagues from other NATO countries in Brussels to discuss fight against Islamic state of Iraq and the Levant.

In Iraq and surrounding regions placed 850 canadian troops involved in combat operations against ISIS, including 250 military experts who trained the Iraqi military in the framework of the NATO mission.

The extremist group remains a threat, despite the fact that she had lost all of its captured territory in Iraq and Syria, where its suicide bombers continue to make explosions, and do not stop insurgent attacks.

Canada heads the training mission of NATO since July last year and had to hand over the reins to another country at the end of this month, but will now lead up to November 2020.

The extension of the operation – this is another initiative with the canadian military in Iraq after the Federal government promised to maintain the presence of a contingent of 600 troops in the war-torn country until March 2021.