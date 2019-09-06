Canadian airlines was fined $ 45,000 (PHOTO)

Loading...

Four major canadian airlines was fined $ 45,000 for failure to comply with new Federal rules for the protection of passengers, which came into force on 15 July.

According to information on the website of the canadian transport Agency, the airlines Air Canada, WestJet, Air Transat and Porter Airlines violated the new rules, not posting information on the rights of the passengers at the check-in desks, terminals, self-registration and gate.

These fines were imposed by the Agency on August 27 in the course of the audit, as the first phase of implementation rules for air travel.

The company WestJet was fined $ 17500 for seven violations, Air Canada received $12500 for the three violations.

By Porter Airlines and Air Transat received $7500 fines for three violations each.

In the end, these four airlines had 18 penalties for a total of $45000.

In accordance with the new rules designed to increase the level of responsibility of the airlines, the passengers can receive up to $ 2,400 as compensation for the removal from the flight and up to $ 2,100 for lost or delayed Luggage.

The second stage air rules designed to protect passengers, will start on 15 December. At this stage, the Agency will have the right to prescribe penalties for delays and cancellation of flights within the control of the actions of the airlines.