The Chinese Embassy in Canada said that bilateral relations are experiencing “serious difficulties” and demanded that Ottawa to release financial Director of Huawei Technologies (the daughter of the founder of the company) Meng Wanzhou.

Relations between the two countries deteriorated when the man was arrested last December in Vancouver at the request of the US government. Since then, China detained two Canadians on charges of espionage, and the country has suspended the import of rapeseed and meat products from Canada.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau announced his government that he does not intend to retreat in the conflict and will defend the interests of their country.

The Chinese Embassy responded to the statement that they, too, will always protect their interests and their country. It further noted that the relationship between the two countries are experiencing serious difficulties, and the canadian side knows therefore.

Further, the Chinese have said that Canadians must immediately let go the man and Wanzhou to return bilateral relations of the countries in the right direction.

Today Trudeau meets with foreign Minister Christ Freeland and Secretary of state Mike Pompeo in Ottawa. Relations with China stand as one of the main issues on the agenda.