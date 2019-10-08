Canadian James Peebles was awarded the Nobel prize for physics (PHOTO)

Canadian scientist James Peebles is one of three scientists who won the Nobel prize in physics this year.

He received the prize “for the theoretical discoveries in the field of physical cosmology.”

Peebles is Professor of physics at Princeton University in new Jersey.

He was born in Saint-Boniface (Manitoba), and received the degree of bachelor in the University of Manitoba, then went to Princeton, where he graduated from the graduate school.

Award him shared Michel Mayor and Didier Kelo.

Major and Kelo was awarded the “discovery of exoplanets orbiting sun-like stars”.