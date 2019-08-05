Canadian of Iranian origin came back after 11 years in prison (PHOTO)

Loading...

A resident of Canada of the Iranian origin came back to British Columbia after he was imprisoned and allegedly tortured in his native country for 11 years.

Malekpour Saeed (Saeed Malekpour) arrived at Vancouver international airport on Friday evening, after escaping from prison in Tehran.

Malekpour, who is now 44, was a web programmer, he and his wife lived in Victoria. In 2008, he was taken into custody after returning to Iran, where he arrived to see his sick father.

Soon, according to Amnesty International, he was arrested by members of the Islamic revolutionary guard Corps in combat activities on the Internet, which is considered “immoral” or “anti-Islamic”.

Akhavan Payam (Payam Akhavan), a Professor at McGill University and senior researcher at the Centre of Raoul Wallenberg human rights, said that Malekpour escape from Iran was initiated by his sister Miriam Malekpour and was made possible thanks to the representatives of the canadian authorities.

“It was sad to know that brother and sister haven’t seen each other for ten years, and to imagine all the suffering and loss. But at the same time, it was a demonstration of the remarkable resilience of the human spirit,” said Akhavan, video describing the embracing brother and sister.

Malekpour return to Canada was not sanctioned by the Iranian government, and his family and attorneys in Iran knew nothing about the plan, according to Akhavan.

“He was temporarily released from prison in Iran after pressure from the organs of the United Nations on human rights, but had to go back to prison administration. But instead he left the country and came to Canada through a third country.”

Akhavan reported that steps were taken to take out Malekpour from Iran within 48 hours, received furlough, which the canadian authorities quickly restored his permanent resident status so he could Board a flight to Vancouver.

Malekpour contained in the notorious Tehran Evin prison, where, according to him, he was beaten, kept in solitary confinement, tortured by electric shock and threatened with sexual violence.

In the letter 2010 with a detailed description of the pre-trial detention, Malekpour said that investigators forced him to confess to creating software that was used to publish pornographic photos.

Malekpour claimed that the software was open source and that he did not know about its use on other web sites.

Originally Malekpour was sentenced to death for “spreading corruption on earth” due to its software, and in 2012 his sentence was commuted to life imprisonment.

The representative of the Ministry of foreign Affairs of Canada acknowledged the return Malekpour, but offered a slightly different version.

“Canada was pleased to hear the news that said Malekpour returned to his family in Canada, reads the statement. We insisted on the release of Mr. Malekpour and happy that he is now in Canada.”

The representative of the Ministry did not give further comment, citing privacy concerns.