Canadian police accidentally revealed in a Facebook press conference about a double homicide with “cat” filter
Canadian police are investigating the murder of a young couple traveling by car to British Columbia. 23-year-old man and 24-year-old woman found shot dead near the van, and after checking the circumstances of the crime considered “suspicious”. But the press conference with the first results of the investigation more memorable by the fact that the police accidentally included in a Facebook “cat” filter during the broadcast.
July 19, from the Royal canadian mounted police was the Sergeant Janelle Soie. She was asked to help the investigation of all who saw in mid-July, the van of the murdered couple. Soie stressed that it is still unclear, the murder was spontaneous or someone specifically looking for travelers.
But those who watched the press conference on Facebook, saw the Sergeant’s head cat ears, a cat nose and whiskers. A frame from the broadcast shared the journalist of the local newspaper the National Post, and he was separated in social networks. Despite the occasion of the conference — a double homicide — the review appeared jokes. But there were those who said “unethical” use of filter in this situation.
During the press conference, canadian police noticed the filter and restarting the stream without the ears and whiskers. Later, representatives of the Ministry apologized, saying that the “cat” filter stood on Facebook by default.
“We wanted to provide access to the press conference through social networks, but faced with technological problems. But it is unfortunate, but our actions were unintentional. We hope that similar attention to the incident will help in solving the case and requesting assistance.”-Janelle Soie the representative of the canadian mounted police.