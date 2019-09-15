Canadian teenager accidentally cracked the case, which failed police

| September 15, 2019 | News | No Comments

Канадский подросток случайно раскрыл дело, с которым не справились полицейские

Almost thirty years ago there was a tragedy: lost shestidesyatiletiya Janet, who at one point went on a little trip by car to get to the wedding to relatives.

All these years the police tried to find the woman, but to no avail.

Канадский подросток случайно раскрыл дело, с которым не справились полицейские

And then came to the aid of the ordinary, but very attentive teenager named Max.

Канадский подросток случайно раскрыл дело, с которым не справились полицейские

Summer, he and his mother visited the lake Griffin and wanted to swim over him on the boat. It was at that moment the boy and noticed in the water something resembling a car.

Surprised that the car can do on the bottom of the lake, the family decided to call the police.

Канадский подросток случайно раскрыл дело, с которым не справились полицейские

When the police arrived, he did not find the car, but Max stood his ground. He decided to dive into the water and shoot the car for the camera.

Канадский подросток случайно раскрыл дело, с которым не справились полицейские

When there was evidence the car was able to pull ashore and found in it the remains of Janet and her ID.

Канадский подросток случайно раскрыл дело, с которым не справились полицейские

So thanks to the teenager revealed a complex matter, which hung as much as thirty years.

Канадский подросток случайно раскрыл дело, с которым не справились полицейские

But relatives of Janet finally was able to bury a loved one.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr