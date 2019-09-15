Canadian teenager accidentally cracked the case, which failed police
Almost thirty years ago there was a tragedy: lost shestidesyatiletiya Janet, who at one point went on a little trip by car to get to the wedding to relatives.
All these years the police tried to find the woman, but to no avail.
And then came to the aid of the ordinary, but very attentive teenager named Max.
Summer, he and his mother visited the lake Griffin and wanted to swim over him on the boat. It was at that moment the boy and noticed in the water something resembling a car.
Surprised that the car can do on the bottom of the lake, the family decided to call the police.
When the police arrived, he did not find the car, but Max stood his ground. He decided to dive into the water and shoot the car for the camera.
When there was evidence the car was able to pull ashore and found in it the remains of Janet and her ID.
So thanks to the teenager revealed a complex matter, which hung as much as thirty years.
But relatives of Janet finally was able to bury a loved one.