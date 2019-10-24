Canadian warns of the danger of refusing to get a flu shot (PHOTO)

In that moment, when the public health Agency of Canada is preparing for a long and severe flu season, one in Ontario decided to share their experience and appeal to everyone with the advice to get vaccinated to avoid serious problems.

Last year Kevin Semon, a 37-year-old resident of Acton, decided not to get a flu shot, but suddenly picked up a virus from his daughter, and eventually ended up in the hospital for two months.

“It was hard for me to breathe, and I was like, “I’m calling 911 myself to the hospital,” he told reporters CTV News. – After that I did not really remember except for when I woke up”.

The Semon against the flu, developed pneumonia, and the doctors put him in a medically induced coma for two weeks.

“They said I almost died a couple of times, and I was the sickest person in Oakville,” said he.

While Semon, in the light of what happened, again with respect to the flu virus and the vaccine intended to protect against it, figures from Statistics Canada show that only one third of Canadians 12 years and older gets a flu shot every year, while a recent survey from London Drugs found that the rejection of vaccination is increasing, with 33% of those who are not planning to get the vaccine, say they do not consider it to be effective, and 29% of other claim that they don’t think they need it.

Semon is not the only canadian who was sent to the hospital after influenza virus infection.

“Each year about 12,000 and more Canadians are hospitalized with the complications associated with the flu, said Dr. Howard NGO, Deputy chief physician of the public health Agency of Canada. – From three to four thousand people die as a result of the disease. So, in my opinion, from the point of view of common sense, a flu shot, be sure to do”.

Although the effectiveness of the flu vaccine changes every year, studies show that the person hospitalized because of the flu, two to five times more likely to die if he had not been vaccinated.

It is still too early to predict what the flu season this year, and experts to predict, usually I take as an example the southern hemisphere.

In Australia, where the flu season lasts from may to October, this year he longer than usual, and, according to the Australian Department of health, at the moment, 3915 people were in hospital, and 812 cases ended with a lethal outcome.

“We had a very long season,” said Ian Barr, Deputy Director of the centre of the world health organization on cooperation in the field of exchange of information and research on influenza.

“Sometimes the severity of the season is not quite there, because it happens over a long enough period, but from the point of view of the number of cases, number of deaths and hospitalizations, it is one of if not the most difficult season which we’ve had for the last 20 years.”

In anticipation of the flu season in Canada, the Ministry of health, assuming it will be similar to Australian, sent 11.2 million doses of flu vaccine to clinics across the country that are expected to be available by the end of October.

The health Canada recommends that any patient aged six months and older got a flu shot, especially those aged 65 years or older, when staying in a nursing home, in case of pregnancy or when planning.

Ontario provides this version of the drug for free. Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Saskatchewan and the Northwest territories offer a higher dose of the vaccine in long-term care facility.