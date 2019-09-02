Canadians are advised to “refrain from traveling” to the Bahamas and Florida in connection with hurricane “Dorian” (PHOTO)

Loading...

The government of Canada encourages Canadians to postpone the trip to Florida and the Bahamas, as hurricane “Dorian” continues to wreak havoc in the Caribbean.

The warning, posted on Sunday, the government strongly advises Canadians “to travel” on the East coast of Florida North of Deerfield beach Deerfield Beach to the mouth of the river St. Marys, and Northwest Bahamas.

“The decision to travel is your choice and you are responsible for your personal safety abroad, – stated in the recommendation. – We take very seriously the safety of Canadians abroad.”

On Friday, the canadian airline WestJet has announced the suspension of flights to Fort Lauderdale (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) and back “to the release of information on the safety of resumption of flights”.

In a statement on its web site the company WestJet announced that it reserves the right to change time/cancel flights departing from Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Fort Myers, Tampa and Nassau, to 3 Sep.

Airline Air Canada information published on its web site on Friday, informed customers about providing them with the opportunity to make changes to previously booked route, if it refers to the areas affected by the hurricane Dorian.

Dorian classified as a hurricane 5 category, struck the coastal areas of the Northern Bahamas on Sunday evening and has not reduced the power of his onslaught until Monday morning.

According to the summary of the National hurricane center, at 10 a.m. on Monday, he focused on a Large Table, resulting in “extremely dangerous wind and waves.”

The storm tore off roofs, overturned cars and knocked over electric poles in its path.

“These are dangerous weather conditions will persist near the island of Grand Bahama for most of the day, leading to massive destruction,” reads the summary.

The incessant wind speed decreased slightly to 265 km/h, slowing down the displacement of the hurricane in the West direction on the territory of Grand Bahama on Monday morning, which was 1.6 km/h.

Earlier on Sunday, he struck with all its might the wind and waves of the surf on the island of Abaco.

Forecasters predict that the storm will likely begin to shift from the Bahamas on Tuesday morning and heading North-East, parallel to the coast of the United States.

And although it is likely that the hurricane will stay close to the shoreline and overwhelm the extremely strong winds and powerful surf on the coast, the authorities warn that it can affect and remote from the sea areas.